Eurofins enhances clinical and COVID-19 testing offering in Japan via acquisition of Genetic Lab
Dec. 10, 2021 5:11 AM ETEurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF), ERRFYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) announces a share purchase agreement with Transgenic to acquire Genetic Lab, a molecular biology based testing provider for diagnostics, biomarker development and drug discovery.
- Initially established as a genetics technology based bio venture in 2000, G Lab has developed a reputation among clinical communities in Japan for the CAP accredited quality services provided by its technical experts, in-house medical pathologists and cytotechnologists.
- Since Mar 2020, G Lab has played an important role in the COVID-19 response in Japan, by facilitating PCR testing, and supporting Hokkaido prefecture and Sapporo city with their COVID-19 testing programmes
- The acquisition will further enhance Eurofins’ expansion in Asia and complement its global network of clinical diagnostics laboratories focused on specialised and advanced genetic testing.
- Pursuant to the deal, the Eurofins network will further strengthen its position in the Japanese market by extending its service offering in BioPharma services and clinical testing in Japan, notably increasing its COVID-19 testing product and service offering to support the fight against the pandemic.