Mesa Air is cut at Deutsche Bank with headwinds expected to extend into first half of 2022
Dec. 10, 2021 6:51 AM ETMESABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank lowers its rating on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold from Buy.
- Analyst Michael Linenberg and team note the airline company faces higher than average cost pressures over the next two quarters with training/staffing costs due to increased turnover and elevated maintenance expenses.
- "As a result, we now expect Mesa to post quarterly losses for the next two quarters of FY 2022 (i.e., Dec Q 2021 and Mar Q 2022 as Mesa has a Sep Q year end). Following Sep Q’s disappointing results (adjusted net loss per share of $0.06 which compared unfavorably to our EPS estimate of $0.10 and consensus EPS of $0.12), we are lowering our full year 2022 EPS from $1.00 to $0.20."
- The high level of labor attrition is expected to extend beyond the first half of FY22, which prompts the firm to revisit its longer-term earnings outlook to incorporate that headwind.
- Deutsche Bank drops its price target on MESA to $7 and anticipates the stock to be range-bound as the company addresses some of its near-term challenges.
- Shares of Mesa Air are down 16.81% in premarket trading to $5.89.
- Read the Mesa Air earnings call transcript to see how execs described the near-term challenges.