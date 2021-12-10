Peloton Interactive falls to new low after Credit Suisse downgrade

  • Credit Suisse slides Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to a Neutral rating after having it set at Outperform.
  • Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala indicates that demand headwinds for PTON include higher mobility, a shift in consumer spending and the return of in-person fitness. Gajrawala warns of low growth or no growth in 2022 for PTON with consumers fixated on reopening themes and purchases with an unclear timeline for normalization
  • The firm slashes its price target on Peloton Interactive (PTON) to $50 from $112.
  • Shares of PTON are down 2.26% in premarket action to $39.78 after falling 11.35% yesterday. It is the first time that Peloton has traded below $40 since May of 2020.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Peloton (PTON) has been flashing Bearish or Very Bearish since September 17.
