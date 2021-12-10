Centene guides FY22 revenues above consensus; sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $5.50
Dec. 10, 2021 8:04 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) outlines 2022 financial guidance and provides details of its Value Creation Plan.
- For FY22, the company expects total revenues of $135.9B to $137.9B (consensus $131.49B); EPS of $4.07 to $4.23; Adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.50 (consensus $5.40) and health benefits ratio of 87.6% to 88.2%.
- With regard to Value Creation Plan, Centene is reviewing its non-core assets as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization processes, including evaluating strategic alternatives for its international business.
- As a result, Centene is targeting a 2024 Adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $7.75.
- Also, the Company reaffirms its 2021 total revenues guidance of $125.2B to $126.4B (consensus $126B) and Adjusted EPS of ~$5.05 to $5.15 (consensus $5.11).
- Full year 2021 earnings will be reported on February 8, 2022, at 6:00 AM ET.