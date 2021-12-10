Citi breaks down year ahead for oil service names - PTEN up to buy

Dec. 10, 2021 8:08 AM ETNOV, PTENBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • With 12 buys and 2 sells, safe to say that Citi's North American Oil and Gas Services analyst is bullish on the year ahead
  • Citi expects margin expansion for US-onshore leveraged service providers, as supply chain issues are overcome, and activity levels continue to move higher; the Analyst upgrades Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) to buy on the thesis
  • Longer term, Citi sees oil prices reverting to $55, US onshore activity falling and presumably the aforementioned bullish margin thesis reversing; for now, Citi is bullish
  • Given the $55 long-term oil price view, Citi's service analyst is also bullish offshore service providers, where NOV (NYSE:NOV) is top pick, and the investment bank sees Russia and OPEC driving profits over the medium term
  • On Citi's price deck, the US E&P companies trade at a 16% free cash flow yield in 2022, versus the Oilfield service names at 7%
  • With the Analyst pitching a 6-month margin expansion trade for onshore services, while cash generation is half that of E&P counterparts, then anticipating a collapse in oil price and reduced activity thereafter, it may be hard for investors to square the bullish ratings with the bearish narrative
