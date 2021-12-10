Iron Mountain to acquire ITRenew for $725M in cash
Dec. 10, 2021 8:09 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) agrees to acquire ITRenew, a data center lifecycle management solutions company.
- The addition will accelerate Iron Mountain’s growth trajectory with hyperscale providers, expanding core capabilities in secure IT asset disposition, and advancing ESG offerings.
- Previous investor ZMC, a private equity firm, will exit its position as part of this transaction.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Iron Mountain will acquire 80% of the outstanding shares of ITRenew on a cash- and debt-free basis for ~$725M in cash, with the remaining 20% acquired within three years of close for a minimum enterprise value of $925M.
- The transaction implies a minimum enterprise value of $925M, which corresponds to a purchase multiple of approximately 12x based on trailing twelve month EBITDA as of September 30.
- Pursuant to the closure, ITRenew will form the platform for Iron Mountain's Global IT Asset Lifecycle Management business.
- The acquisition will be immediately accretive to 2022 AFFO and positively enhance the company’s long-term revenue and cash flow growth.
- The Company has secured financing commitments and expects to fund the transaction through a combination of new debt and borrowing capacity under its current revolver with modest impact on leverage in the short term.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
- Shares are up 1.52% PM.