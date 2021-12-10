Iron Mountain to acquire ITRenew for $725M in cash

Dec. 10, 2021 8:09 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor22 Comments

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) agrees to acquire ITRenew, a data center lifecycle management solutions company.
  • The addition will accelerate Iron Mountain’s growth trajectory with hyperscale providers, expanding core capabilities in secure IT asset disposition, and advancing ESG offerings.
  • Previous investor ZMC, a private equity firm, will exit its position as part of this transaction.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Iron Mountain will acquire 80% of the outstanding shares of ITRenew on a cash- and debt-free basis for ~$725M in cash, with the remaining 20% acquired within three years of close for a minimum enterprise value of $925M.
  • The transaction implies a minimum enterprise value of $925M, which corresponds to a purchase multiple of approximately 12x based on trailing twelve month EBITDA as of September 30.
  • Pursuant to the closure, ITRenew will form the platform for Iron Mountain's Global IT Asset Lifecycle Management business.
  • The acquisition will be immediately accretive to 2022 AFFO and positively enhance the company’s long-term revenue and cash flow growth.
  • The Company has secured financing commitments and expects to fund the transaction through a combination of new debt and borrowing capacity under its current revolver with modest impact on leverage in the short term.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
  • Shares are up 1.52% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.