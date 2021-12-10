Taco Bell tells Beyond Meat to try again with carne asada replacement

Dec. 10, 2021

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is lower in early trading after Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) reportedly canceled a planned test of a meatless version of carne asada after being "dissatisfied" with samples presented in October, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.
  • Sources tell Bloomberg that two Beyond Meat (BYND) employees from the team that made the product were terminated.
  • A joint statement from the companies indicates that they are still working together.
  • "Taco Bell and Beyond Meat are thrilled to be working together to create a plant-based protein that’s just as craveable as Taco Bell’s current meat options yet entirely new to the national QSR space," reads the statement.
  • The report follows a positive update on the McPlant burger test at eight U.S. locations.
  • Shares of Beyond Meat are down 2.30% premarket to $68.48 after falling 5.45% yesterday.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BYND is the lowest in the packaged food sector.
