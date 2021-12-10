Radius cut to underweight at Morgan Stanley given abaloparatide patch study miss
Dec. 10, 2021 8:24 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley has downgraded Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to underweight from equal-weight given a late-stage study on its abaloparatide patch for osteoporosis missed its primary endpoint.
- The firm cut its price target to $7 from $18 (~8% downside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Vikram Purohit bases his downgrade "given the lack of near-term pipeline catalysts, uncertain growth prospects for Tymlos, and upside potential through elacestrant that is likely constrained by partnership economics."
- He notes that recent prescription trends for Tymlos (abaloparatide injection) indicate a "continued volatile and flat trend."
- Regarding elacestrant, its breast cancer candidate, he notes that the ~2 month progression-free survival ("PFS") data in the ESR1 mutation population is "notable" while the <1 month PFS results for the general population "appears modest."
- Radius has been downgraded recently by other Street firms.