GOL Linhas provides 2022 financial outlook operating average of 108 aircraft
Dec. 10, 2021 8:21 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In its prelim financial 2022 outlook, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) guidance reflects expected passenger and loyalty program revenues, cash flow, interest expense, oil prices and exchange rates, and fleet and network plans.
- In order to meet the expected domestic air travel demand for 2022 of ~100B RPKs, the airline plans to operate an average of 108 aircraft in its network during the year.
- Through the acceleration of its fleet transformation, including the addition of 18 and 16 Boeing MAX aircraft in 2H21 and 2022, respectively, GOL expects to end 2022 with 44 Boeing MAX aircraft in its fleet.
- Quick look at some important metrics forecast:
- 2022 revenue is expected to increase ~100% Y/Y; results will include R$1.2B of increased cash flow from important transactions entered into in 2021 including R$450M from the re-incorporation of Smiles and R$700M from the additional MAX aircraft in the fleet.
- GOL trades 1.3% higher premarket.