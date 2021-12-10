Corcentric to go public via a SPAC deal at ~$1.2 billion valuation
Dec. 10, 2021 8:23 AM ETNorth Mountain Merger Corp. (NMMC), NMMCUBy: SA News Team
- Corcentric, a leading B2B network that transforms how companies purchase, pay, and get paid, to become publicly listed through a merger deal with North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC).
- Corcentric's suite of solutions and its proprietary B2B payments network, comprising over 450,000 buyers and 1.4 million suppliers, processes over $100 billion in transaction volume annually.
- The Transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of the combined company of ~$1.2 billion, representing an 8.1x multiple to 2022 expected adjusted revenue of $149 million.
- Per the terms, Corcentric's existing shareholders will convert their ownership stakes into equity of the combined company and are expected to own ~81% of the post-combination company.
- Bregal Sagemount, a prominent growth equity firm, will continue as a shareholder of Corcentric. In addition, existing Corcentric equity holders have the potential to receive an earnout of additional shares of common stock of the Company, if certain stock price targets are met as set forth in the definitive merger agreement.
- The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Corcentric and North Mountain.
- The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to necessary approvals.