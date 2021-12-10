Oracle jumps on strong earnings, price target hike

Dec. 10, 2021

Oracle corporation sign

Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares are surging Friday morning after the IT giant posted second-quarter earnings that were better than expected, prompting an upgrade and some positive commentary from Wall Street analysts.
  • Led by CEO Safra Catz, Oracle (ORCL) earned $1.21 a share on $10.4 billion in revenue.
  • Wall Street analysts surveyed expect Oracle (ORCL) to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, on $10.21B in sales for the quarter.
  • At last check, Oracle (ORCL) shares were up nearly 14% to $101.04 early Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded shares to buy from hold and boosted his price target to $120, noting that he expects Oracle (ORCL) to "capture its fair share" of the cloud infrastructure market, one that he expects could grow 30% annually "over the next several years."
  • Zelnick also notes that Oracle's (ORCL) growing presence in Europe - Israel, Italy, France and the United Arab Emirates - as well as partnerships in India and West Africa should result in shares having a "premium multiple given credible exposure to what most investors agree is a generational opportunity in public cloud."
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Oracle (ORCL) shares equal-weight, said improving trends in the cloud business are starting to "tip the scales on overall revenue growth, tilting the risk/reward more positively."
  • In addition, Oracle (ORCL) also said it was boosting its buyback by $10 billion and declared a 32 cent per share dividend, payable to shareholders as of January 7, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 19, 2022.
  • Austin, Texas-based Oracle (ORCL) shares have gained nearly 40% this year.
  • In November, Oracle (ORCL), along with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was invited by the Department of Defense to bid on its Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contract.
