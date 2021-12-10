TuSimple preps for key test of self-driving truck concept
Dec. 10, 2021 8:46 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)AUR, EMBKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) published results of its Safety validation report late yesterday. The step is seen as one of the last before the company's key Driver Out test, which could start within days or weeks.
- TuSimple (TSP) says the Driver-Out pilot program is intended to validate its Navistar purpose-built Level 4 class 8 semi-truck technology. The goal for the Driver-Out pilot is stated to be to publicly demonstrate the safety, maturity, and functionality of the autonomous driving system and validate that it is is ready for commercial production.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker says the upcoming Driver Out test is a critical benchmark that will effectively validate TSP’s technology and put it on the path to commercial launch by 2024.
- "It will also be a key milestone for the trucking industry (autonomous or otherwise) as the effectiveness of the test in real-world conditions will make it very difficult for bears/skeptics to dismiss the technology as science fiction."
- The firm keeps an Overweight rating on TSP and price target of $75.
- Other companies with ties to autonomous trucking include Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and startup Plus.
- Shares of TSP are up 2.31% premarket to $36.07 after falling more than 11% yesterday. 11 out of 14 analysts with a rating on TuSimple (TSP) are at Buy-equivalent or higher.