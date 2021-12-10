Goldman Sachs initiates Global-e Online with a Buy on strong profitability
Dec. 10, 2021 8:47 AM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE), RSKD, PAYOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiates Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Buy rating as the company is poised to deliver near-term profitability, the analyst writes in a note to clients.
- Shares of GLBE gains 1.3% in pre-market trading.
- The company's profitability is a result of its "differentiated product offerings levered to the growth in cross-border e-commerce, in addition to its partnership with SHOP, which we believe can add as much as 42% to gross profit by 2023."
- The Buy rating agrees with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (3, Very Bullish, 5 Bullish) and the Bullish SA Author Rating (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish).
- Still, EBITDA margin of -17.5% is significantly below the sector median of 12.7%, as seen below.
- On the other hand, Nance initiates Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) with a Sell rating as the company faces "PSD2 headwinds and supply chain impacts on its e-commerce goods focused merchants," which will depress near-term growth metrics, he writes.
- Meanwhile, RSKD stock slides nearly 4% in pre-market.
- "With these headwinds persisting over the next year, we believe shares are likely to underperform our coverage over the next 12 months."
- Still, the Sell rating diverges from the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral) and the Bullish SA Author Rating (2 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
- See why SA Contributor Quad 7 Capital thinks it's time to buy RSKD.
- Additionally, the analyst launches coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), with a Neutral rating on the basis of near-term impacts of supply chain disruptions, which could continue to weigh on volumes, Nance writes.
- Shares of PAYO climb 6.4% in pre-market trading.
- Recall earlier this week that the company offered a capital advance to Walmart Marketplace for working capital.
- Overall, GLBE +9.6% outperforms the group and the stock market in the past five sessions, according to the chart below.
- Previously, (Dec. 6) Goldman Sachs goes into more depth on payment stocks that are likely to move in an index reshuffle.