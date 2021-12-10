CURO Group's Flexiti announces C$527M term securitization facility led by National Bank
Dec. 10, 2021 9:12 AM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CURO Group Holdings' (NYSE:CURO) subsidiary Flexiti Financial announces signing of a new C$527M securitization facility led by National Bank with financing also provided by an affiliate of Bank of Montreal and funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management.
- Combined with its pre-existing C$500M revolving warehouse credit facility, Flexiti now has access to over C$1B in capital to fund its rapidly growing consumer receivables portfolio and help meet the increasing demand for BNPL loans from Canadian consumers.
- “This term securitization structure also broadens our banking relationships, lowers our cost of funds and strongly positions the Company to enter the public term ABS markets in the near future to provide efficient financing to support Flexiti’s rapid growth," says Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti.