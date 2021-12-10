Sonoco slides on disappointing GAAP estimates for Q4

Dec. 10, 2021 9:14 AM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is down 2% in pre-market trading after disclosing its GAAP estimates for the fourth quarter.
  • The packaging company expects its Q4 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.54-$0.70, that accounts for one-off cost broadly relating to pension settlement charges. For the full-year FY 2021, GAAP EPS is projected to be the loss between ($0.81) to ($0.97).
  • However, the Non-GAAP estimates remain unchanged as first disclosed in Q3 earnings report; that is, Sonoco expects its base earnings to be at the top end of the guidance range of $0.84-$0.90 per share, vs. consensus of $0.87.
  • For full year, Non-GAAP EPS is to be within $3.49-$3.55 vs. consensus of $3.53.
  • "Operating results were strong in October and November due to better-than-expected demand in most of our businesses. However, keep in mind December is always a difficult month to predict due to seasonality," says Julie Albrecht, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sonoco.
  • Operating cash flow guidance is also reaffirmed at $520-$550M for FY2021; free cash flow to be in the range of $270-$300M.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Sonoco estimates 2022 base earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $3.85 to $3.95, with a mid-point target of $3.90 per diluted share vs. consensus of $3.84.
  • Also, in its five-year strategic plan, Sonoco targets organic annual EBITDA to be $1B by 2026 that is expected to see a $180M incremental annually through a series of “self-help” actions.
  • Earlier, Sonoco-Alcore to raise tube and core prices in EMEA by 10%
