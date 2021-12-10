Torrid Holdings loses another bull rating with Morgan Stanley stepping to the sidelines

Dec. 10, 2021 9:27 AM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley drops Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) to Equal-weight from Overweight after the retailer's Q3 revenue miss and disappointing Q4 guidance.
  • Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "Future revenue upside to management's annual high-single-digit long-term sales growth target could prove less achievable than we envisioned at the time of public listing in July... the 3Q earnings print pointed to potential 2H21-1Q22execution risk, which will likely pressure the stock's valuation multiple near term."
  • Greenberger says long-term tailwinds for CURV still look favorable.
  • Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $14 to CURV.
  • Torrid Holdings is down 1.51% in premarket trading after collapsing 27.92% yesterday.
