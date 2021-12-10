Satori's Dan Niles: EVs and biotechs will get 'absolutely destroyed' as Fed raises rates
Dec. 10, 2021 9:36 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor9 Comments
- High-profile hedge fund manager Dan Niles said Friday that he expects speculative tech stocks, like those related to electric vehicles and biotech, will get "absolutely destroyed" as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tamp down inflation.
- Speaking to CNBC, the founder and portfolio manager at Satori Fund predicted that the Fed will have to make "multiple rate hikes" in 2022 because it has fallen "really behind the curve" in controlling inflation.
- Niles added that he "firmly believes" the stock market will see a 20% correction in 2022 as high inflation and shifting Fed policy sparks a contraction of multiples.
- The fund manager's comments followed the release of consumer inflation data that showed an annual price increase of 6.8% in November -- the highest pace since 1982.
- Niles underlined how unusual the current Fed policy has become. He noted that given the current inflation rate and pace of unemployment, previous models of Fed policy would suggest a benchmark rate at around 7%.
- Currently, the Fed's rate is at essentially zero.
- "The Fed's really behind the curve right now and that's going to be bad for multiples if they have to move a lot more quickly than people are anticipating," he said.
- Given inflation levels and the prospect of an aggressively hawkish Fed, Niles predicted a decline in the S&P 500 for 2022. He added that Big Tech will "struggle" as valuations contract but will ultimately hold up better than most stocks because of those companies' high earning potential.
- Instead, the Satori founder projected that the real blood-letting will take place among more speculative names, companies that don't have the near-term prospect of earnings and were bid up during a period when the market was flush with stimulus.
- "The smaller names, the ones that don't make any money, they are the ones that are going to get absolutely killed," he said.
