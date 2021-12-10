FAT Brands continues Middle East expansion with 10-store Libya deal

Dec. 10, 2021 9:36 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces a new deal to enter Libya with 10 new franchised restaurants.
  • The expansion comes on the heels of expansion plans in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.
  • “The Middle East is an important growth area for FAT Brands,” said CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “With a growing appreciation for quick-service restaurants in the region, we look forward to bringing our beloved burger and wing brands to Libya. Similarly, we are excited to unveil the first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings location in the region. We saw tremendous success when we co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express and expect to see the same with this burger and wing pairing with locals.”
