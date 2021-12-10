U.S. Bancorp announced redemption of medium-term notes
Dec. 10, 2021 9:37 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced the redemption of all its outstanding 2.625% medium-term notes, Series V due Jan.24, 2022 and Floating Rate medium-term notes Series V (Senior), due Jan.24, 2022; redemption would be on Dec.23.
- The redemption price for each of the medium-term Notes will be equal to $1K per $1K original principal amount.
- U.S. Bank National Association announced the redemption on Dec.21 of all its outstanding 1.80% Callable Senior Notes due Jan.21, 2022 and Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due Jan.21, 2022.
- The redemption price for each of the medium-term Notes will be equal to $1K per $1K original principal amount.