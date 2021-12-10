Information Analysis announces $10M equity financing
- Information Analysis (IAIC) announces sale of 3,289,525 units at a price of $3.04 per unit in a private investment in public equity financing.
- Each unit consists of a share of $0.01 par value common stock and the right to receive a warrant exercisable for 0.20 shares of common stock which equates to one share for every five units purchased.
- Each such warrant is exercisable commencing January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026 at a price of $4.50 for each whole share.
- Net proceeds from the PIPE will be ~$9.9M, after deducting attorneys fees and other expenses.