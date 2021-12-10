Information Analysis announces $10M equity financing

Dec. 10, 2021 9:43 AM ETWaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Information Analysis (IAIC) announces sale of 3,289,525 units at a price of $3.04 per unit in a private investment in public equity financing.
  • Each unit consists of a share of $0.01 par value common stock and the right to receive a warrant exercisable for 0.20 shares of common stock which equates to one share for every five units purchased.
  • Each such warrant is exercisable commencing January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026 at a price of $4.50 for each whole share.
  • Net proceeds from the PIPE will be ~$9.9M, after deducting attorneys fees and other expenses.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.