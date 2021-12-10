Net 1 UEPS Technologies names new finance chief

CFO 3d rendering.jpg

naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS +0.6%) appoints Naeem Kola as Group CFO.
  • Kola will take up his role with effect from March 1, 2022, and joins soon after the announcement of the transformative acquisition of the Connect Group.
  • Alex Smith will remain in the role of CFO until Kola joins, and will then transition into newly created role of Group CAO from March 1, 2022.
  • Prior to becoming CFO, Naeem was Senior VP for Finance, Investments, Strategy and Business Planning at Network International, a leading payment technology company in the Middle East.
