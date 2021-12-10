Macy's is a best idea at Cowen for 2022 with +60% upside called out
Dec. 10, 2021
- Cowen calls Macy's (M -2.0%) one of its best ideas for 2022 as it reiterates an Outperform rating on the stock into the new year.
- Analyst Oliver Chen forecasts Macy's (NYSE:M) will take market share from department store peers and grow profitably as a leading omni-retailer.
- What is the market missing on Macy's? Chen points to the department store operator's leading omni platform, growing loyalty program which skews younger and the value of the real estate portfolio as the company closes unproductive stores and monetizes other assets. Valuation is called attractive at M's current 7X FY22 P/E multiple. Chen and team see upside to estimates and valuation. Cowen's price target of $45 reps more than 60% upside potential.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Macy's (M) is still at Neutral.