Consumer sentiment makes headway in December from November dip

Dec. 10, 2021 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • University of Michigan December Consumer Sentiment: 70.4 vs. 67.1 consensus and 67.4 prior.
  • Current Economic Conditions: 74.6 vs. 73.6 prior.
  • Index of Consumer Expectations: 67.8 vs. 63.5 prior.
  • Richard Curtin, UMich's Surveys of Consumers chief economist, points out the large gap between the monthly gain among households with income in the lowest third (+23.6%) of the income distribution vs. the modest losses among households in the middle (-3.8%) and top third (-4.3%).
  • "While small differences in the direction of change are rather common, it is quite unusual to record such a large change in the bottom third: a larger one-month percentage was recorded only once before, a gain of 29.2% in June 1980," Curtain said.
  • The expectation of income increases of 2.9% comprised the core of the renewed optimism among the lower-income households, he said. "The last time a higher gain for this group was expected was in 1981. This suggests an emerging wage-price spiral that could propel inflation higher in the years ahead," Curtin said.
  • Consumers remain more concerned about inflation, rather than unemployment. 76% of respondents chose inflation as the most serious problem facing the nation, while only 21% selected unemployment.
