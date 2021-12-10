Bottomline Technologies could see 60% premium in a potential sale, analyst says
Dec. 10, 2021 10:04 AM ETBottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) could see $71/share in a potential take, Raymond James wrote after a report yesterday that the company is exploring a potential sale. EPAY shares jumped 9.4% in trading.
- Bottomline's sum-of-the-parts analysis indicates the business is worth about $71, or ~$3.1B in enterprise value, according to Raymond James analyst John Davis. In a leveraged buyout, a private equity firm could likely pay a 30% premium, or about $58/share, which assumes a >20% IRR over five years.
- "It is no secret at this point that the math undoubtedly works on a sum-of-the-parts basis regardless of the type of sale (either to PE or strategic buyer) management/board decides on," Davis wrote.
- News of a potential sale came after Bottomline (EPAY) announced in October that it added three new board members as part of an agreement with activist Sachem Head Capital and Clearfield Capital.