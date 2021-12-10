Bottomline Technologies could see 60% premium in a potential sale, analyst says

Dec. 10, 2021 10:04 AM ETBottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Business handshake and business people. Business executives to congratulate the joint business agreement.concept for real estate, moving home or renting property.

wichayada suwanachun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) could see $71/share in a potential take, Raymond James wrote after a report yesterday that the company is exploring a potential sale. EPAY shares jumped 9.4% in trading.
  • Bottomline's sum-of-the-parts analysis indicates the business is worth about $71, or ~$3.1B in enterprise value, according to Raymond James analyst John Davis. In a leveraged buyout, a private equity firm could likely pay a 30% premium, or about $58/share, which assumes a >20% IRR over five years.
  • "It is no secret at this point that the math undoubtedly works on a sum-of-the-parts basis regardless of the type of sale (either to PE or strategic buyer) management/board decides on," Davis wrote.
  • News of a potential sale came after Bottomline (EPAY) announced in October that it added three new board members as part of an agreement with activist Sachem Head Capital and Clearfield Capital.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.