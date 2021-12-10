Anglo updates guide - capex up, production down

Dec. 10, 2021 10:10 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)GLNCYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
  • Diversified mining company Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) released an updated outlook this morning, noting capital expenditures will be trending higher medium term, while production could be lower than previously expected
  • On the revised budget, 2022 and 2023 forecasts show an incremental $500m of capital spend needed to sustain the business and re-engineer the Company's Woodsmith fertilizer mine
  • Medium-term production guidance was relatively unchanged, with copper, platinum and iron ore forecasts +/-2% from last year's estimate; however, met coal and nickel forecasts were reduced 4% and 12% respectively for 2023
  • Given the Company's 2021 shareholder return at greater than 10% of the Company's market cap in 2021, investors appear to be looking through the weak guide, rather than punishing the Company for a weak update, as was the case with Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY)
