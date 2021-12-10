Martin Marietta upgraded to buy - Infrastructure deal not priced in?
Dec. 10, 2021 10:40 AM ETMLMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- With Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM) up 57% YTD, Truist analyst Keith Hughes upgrades the stock to buy, stating that the infrastructure deal has not been priced into shares
- Though the analyst acknowledges MLM is trading at the highest multiple of EBITDA it's traded at since 2009, and that the multiple premium relative to peers is also near its highest level, his upgrade highlights four important share price drivers
- 1) Sustained revenue growth from the infrastructure deal 2) opportunity for further multiple expansion relative to peers 3) Disproportionate exposure to the fastest growing states 4) potential for geographic expansion through acquisition
- Per the Truist note, "Our price target of $525 is based on 21.6x our FY22E EV/EBITDA estimate. Over the past 10 years the company has traded on a 8x-16x forward EBITDA multiple" suggesting the burden of proof may be with the bulls