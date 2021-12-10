Avidity gains as SVL Leerink touts its candidate for rare muscle disorder
Dec. 10, 2021 12:56 PM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Despite over 7% of decline yesterday, Avidity Biosciences (RNA +6.1%) shares have rebounded after SVB Leerink highlighted the potential of AOC-1020, the company’s experimental therapy for rare muscular disorder, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD).
- On Thursday, Avidity (NASDAQ:RNA) conducted its investor and analyst day, and the analyst Joseph Schwartz has returned from the event “with a strengthened appreciation for the therapeutic potential of AOC-1020.”
- “We think AOC-1020 offers compelling disease-modifying potential through its ability to block DUX4 expression and its downstream gene activation,” Schwartz wrote, increasing the price target of the stock to $53 from $36 to imply a premium of ~120.6% to the last close. He maintains the Outperform rating.
- Avidity (RNA) is advancing AOC-1020 into IND-enabling studies. In August, the company signed an agreement with FSHD Clinical Trial Research Network for a sub-study designed to identify specific biomarkers for the disease.