General Motors plans to spend $3B in Michigan on EV projects

Dec. 10, 2021

General Motors World Headquarters

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • General Motors Company (GM +3.4%) is planning to invest more than $3B to make electric vehicles in Michigan, sources tell The Wall Street Journal. One plant in Detroit is expected to serve as a production hub for EV trucks and a battery-cell factory is in the works to be located near one of GM's assembly plants in Lansing.
  • The issue of where the automaker will make a bulk of its EVs and batteries has been in the spotlight ever since some projects went to states in the South.
  • Looking ahead, GM officials are said to be in talks with local governments on landing tax abatements and the necessary approvals for the projects.
  • Earlier this year, General Motors (NYSE:GM) confirmed that it will increase electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle investments to $35B for the period from 2020 and 2025.
