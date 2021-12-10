Catalyst watch for next week: FOMC drama, events for Lowe's and Delta Air Lines, Rivian earnings
Dec. 10, 2021 3:00 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), RIVN, DAL, OTLYRHHBY, KYMR, JACK, HYRE, DWAC, ROKU, DARE, MSTR, INO, GOEV, MX, APTO, REGN, IMGO, ATNM, NEXI, IMGN, MREO, AMGN, FATE, ARVN, SSU, HA, STXS, EVTL, COMM, QTWO, AVYA, B, CPB, AQN, SCM, TACO, LVLU, ZGN, HD, XP, BCO, LLY, TENB, BABA, ACN, MHH, RUBY, JNPR, EXFY, ARGX, ZLAB, NIOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - December 13
- Volatility watch - Options trading spiked higher again this week on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY). Stocks generating strong interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets include Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is still one of the most cited stock on Stocktwits. Short interest positions are elevated heading into the week on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). Keep an eye on Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) with a non-deal roadshow scheduled with Evercore ISI.
- All week - Notable conferences in the week ahead include the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference, the Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference, the Jefferies Real Estate Conference, the D.A. Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference and the BofA Virtual Hydrogen Conference.
- All day - Watch Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) with the CFIUS expiring on the Wise Road deal. A report earlier in the week indicated that the company doesn't believe that U.S. regulators will allow the planned sale to China-based Wise Road.
- All day - The 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition continues after starting over the weekend. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to provide a corporate update in conjunction with the event and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) hosts an investor webcast to provide further updates across its hematology portfolio. Companies with trial data due out at ASH include Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO), Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY),Actinum Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM), NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI), ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), Mero BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN).
- All day - The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report is due out.
- All day - Shareholders with Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC) meet to vote on the SPAC deal with SIGNA Sports United. The new stock could capture some investor attention later in the week when it starts trading as one of the largest pure-play sports e-commerce and technology platform names. The combined company is seen generating revenues of ~$1.6B in FY2021, serving over 7M active customers, 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ connected retail stores and more than 15M sports community users globally.
- 1:00 p.m. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) holds an investor outlook event to discuss the company's 2022 outlook. Airline companies have been using investors events over the last few weeks to tighten guidance. Shares of HA fell 3% the last time the company held an investor outlook event.
- 4:00 p.m. Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) hosts an inaugural Innovation Day event with presentations on the company's pipeline. Analysts are circling the event as a potential share price catalyst.
Tuesday - December 14
- All day - Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN) shareholders meet to vote on the SPAC deal with Vertical Aerospace. An approval would make U.K.-based Vertical the fourth electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft company to go public this year. Vertical says it has received conditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,350 aircraft from American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet, which includes conditional pre-order options from Virgin Atlantic and Marubeni.
- 8:30 a.m. CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) conducts a strategic transformation update.
- 9:00 a.m. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) hosts an investor conference. The event will feature presentations from Q2 Holdings’ senior management and will include strategic and financial updates.
- 11:00 a.m. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) hosts an Investor Day Meeting in conjunction with its Avaya ENGAGE event.
- 8:30 a.m. Barnes Group (NYSE:B) hosts a virtual investor day to present the company’s long-term growth strategies, business and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.
- 9:00 a.m. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) hosts an Investor Day. Members of the Campbell management team will review the company’s position in growing categories and lay out the food giant's strategy to unlock growth.
- 9:00 a.m. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) conducts its annual Analyst and Investor Day event. Members of the executive leadership team will provide a strategic overview, business updates and financial outlook.
- 10:00 a.m. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) hosts an Investor Day. Management will discuss a range of topics covering all aspects of the company's portfolio, long-term growth strategy, and financial structure.
- 2:00 p.m. Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) hosts an investor Q&A webcast featuring JACK management and franchisees. The call follows shortly after the big announcement on the Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) acquisition.
- Postmarket - Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) posts its first earnings report as a public company.
Wednesday - December 15
- All day - Shareholders with Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) vote on the deal to take Italian luxury clothing brand Ermenegildo Zegna Group public in a deal that will value the company at $3.2B.
- All day - Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) holds a Financial Outlook event. The home improvement retailer is expected to focus some of its commentary on operating margin opportunities. Expect some analysis following the event on whether or not Lowe's can close the margin gap with Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Shares of Lowe's jumped 6% last year after the event featured some strong guidance.
- 8:00 a.m. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) hosts an Investor Day event.
- 8:00 a.m. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) hosts a virtual Investor Day event with presentations by senior management on the company’s 2022-2024 strategic plan and financial targets. Shares of BCO rallied 4% after last year's event.
- 8:30 a.m. The report on retail sales for November posts with economists anticipating a deceleration in core retail sales to +0.9% M/M vs. +1.7% last month. Stocks have been volatile after the last couple of retail sales prints.
- 9:00 a.m. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) hosts a meeting for the investment community. The company will details its initial financial guidance for 2022, as well as cover Lilly's research and development opportunities, with a focus on the early-phase pipeline, in the areas of diabetes, immunology, neuroscience and oncology. The pipeline event has led to share price rallies in past years.
- 12:00 p.m. Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) hosts its 2021 Investor Day with plans to update the investment community on strategic initiatives.
- 2:00 p.m. The FOMC releases its statement with all eyes on the speed of the expected taper and amount of Treasury purchases. Bank of America thinks an updated dot plot will likely reveal a pull forward in the dots, with a median trajectory of two hikes in 2022, and three hikes in both 2023 and 2024. One wildcard could be uncertainty about the impact of Omicron on growth forecasts.
- 2:30 p.m. The Federal Reserve holds its press conference.
Thursday - December 16
- All day - Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) hosts a Capital Markets Day event for the first time since December of 2019. The company is expected to provide an update on long-term earnings and margin targets, as well as outline a plan to restore the balance sheet.
- All day - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) hosts a two-day virtual Investor Day event with senior management scheduled to give talks. BABA has traded with extra volatility the day of and day after prior investor days.
- Premarket - Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reports earnings. The company has topped revenue estimates in 10 of the last 12 quarters and beat EPS marks in 11 of the last 12. Keep an eye on supplier Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH), which moves in tandem with ACN on earnings day 75% of the time.
- 8:30 a.m. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) hosts a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors. The event include presentations from top management and a comprehensive update on Kymera’s lead programs and discovery pipeline and platform.
- 11:00 a.m. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) hosts a virtual investor and analyst event focused on the company's Red Platform and preclinical pipeline in oncology and autoimmunity. The company says it will be the first of a series of investor and analyst events that it plans to host periodically.
- 2:00 p.m. Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) hosts a 5G Tech Talk event.
- 11:00 a.m. Coindesk hosts a crypto lending webinar to discuss the market structure of crypto lending and its growth trend heading into 2022, adoption by family offices in the U.S. vs EU and the complex hurdles posed by regulations in both markets.
- Postmarket - Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) posts its first earnings report as a public company. Options trading is implying a swing of 14% up or down after the numbers drop. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is also lined up for its first time in the earnings confessional.
Friday - December 17
- All day - The FDA action date arrives on Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) for Efgartigimod (ARGX-113). Shares of ARGNX have been volatile in the past on ARGX-113 developments.
- All day - Keep an eye on Nio (NYSE:NIO) with the company's NIO Day 2021 event starting Saturday morning local time at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhouwill near Shanghai. The theme of this year's NIO Day is "Hello World" and is likely to feature model introductions. Nio is expected to introduce three new models in 2022 that could alter the sales and margins projections.