Expect double-digit EBITDA growth from Krispy Kreme - Baron Growth Fund
Dec. 10, 2021 2:38 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Baron Growth Fund predicted in a letter to investors that Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will expand its EBTIDA in the "low to mid double-digit" percentage range, as the company builds out its core business, as well as other secondary concepts.
- Ronald Baron, Baron Growth Fund's CEO and lead portfolio manager, and Neal Rosenberg, its co-portfolio manager, reported that their models suggest revenue growth in the "high single- to low double-digit range over the long term."
- Meanwhile, bottom-line figures are likely to show even faster growth, they argued, as the company takes advantage of increased scale in its main donut-distribution operation.
- Beyond its double-digit EBITDA growth, Baron and Rosenberg also see even faster growth in the firm's earnings figures as the company adds cash flow and eliminates debt.
- "We believe that Krispy Kreme's iconic, globally recognized brand with rich history positions it well to meet ... growing consumer demand," they said in a fund letter released this month.
- The fund managers said the company will also benefit from secondary investments in brands like Branded Sweet Treats and Insomnia cookies.
- Baron and Rosenberg disclosed that they participated in DNUT's IPO, which took place in early July. They added the stock remains "squarely within the Core Growth category" within their portfolio.
- DNUT came pubic through an IPO priced at $17 a share -- returning to Wall Street after a going-private transaction in 2016 ended its first run as a listed company.
- Following a slow start, shares rose early in the stock's second go-around as a public entity, eventually touching a post-IPO high of $21.69. Shares fell from there and have spent most of the time since late July below the initial offering price.
- On Friday, DNUT rose about 3% in intraday action, climbing to $15.37 at around 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Looking at the stock since the closing of its debut session, DNUT has fallen about 29%. This compared to an advance of nearly 9% for the S&P 500 over that time: