Expect double-digit EBITDA growth from Krispy Kreme - Baron Growth Fund

Dec. 10, 2021 2:38 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Krispy Kreme Donuts To File For Public Listing

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Baron Growth Fund predicted in a letter to investors that Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will expand its EBTIDA in the "low to mid double-digit" percentage range, as the company builds out its core business, as well as other secondary concepts.
  • Ronald Baron, Baron Growth Fund's CEO and lead portfolio manager, and Neal Rosenberg, its co-portfolio manager, reported that their models suggest revenue growth in the "high single- to low double-digit range over the long term."
  • Meanwhile, bottom-line figures are likely to show even faster growth, they argued, as the company takes advantage of increased scale in its main donut-distribution operation.
  • Beyond its double-digit EBITDA growth, Baron and Rosenberg also see even faster growth in the firm's earnings figures as the company adds cash flow and eliminates debt.
  • "We believe that Krispy Kreme's iconic, globally recognized brand with rich history positions it well to meet ... growing consumer demand," they said in a fund letter released this month.
  • The fund managers said the company will also benefit from secondary investments in brands like Branded Sweet Treats and Insomnia cookies.
  • Baron and Rosenberg disclosed that they participated in DNUT's IPO, which took place in early July. They added the stock remains "squarely within the Core Growth category" within their portfolio.
  • DNUT came pubic through an IPO priced at $17 a share -- returning to Wall Street after a going-private transaction in 2016 ended its first run as a listed company.
  • Following a slow start, shares rose early in the stock's second go-around as a public entity, eventually touching a post-IPO high of $21.69. Shares fell from there and have spent most of the time since late July below the initial offering price.
  • On Friday, DNUT rose about 3% in intraday action, climbing to $15.37 at around 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Looking at the stock since the closing of its debut session, DNUT has fallen about 29%. This compared to an advance of nearly 9% for the S&P 500 over that time:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.