Tech Roundup: Intel's turnaround, Twitter's new CEO and the ongoing earnings season
Dec. 11, 2021
- Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye plans, Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) new CEO talking, and a couple of the last major results of the earnings reporting season were among the activities garnering attention across the tech sector this week.
- Intel (INTC) showed it intends to shake things up next year, as the semiconductor giant said it plans to spin off its Mobileye self-driving technology business early in 2022. Intel (INTC) will retain a majority ownership stake in Mobileye, with that company estimated to have a valuation of $50 billion.
- A move like that would seem to be in line with Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger's turnaround efforts, which he expects will take five years to completely bear fruit.
- At Twitter (TWTR) new CEO Parag Agrawal wasted little time getting right to work. A week after being named to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter's (TWTR) top boss, Agrawal told the Barclay's technology conference that one of his priorities will be speeding up how the company executes its business strategies.
- The seemingly never-ending earnings reporting season kept rolling along, with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) turning in better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results. Investors showed their feelings about Oracle's (ORCL) report by sending the company's shares up 16% on Friday.
- Along with Oracle (ORCL), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) also ended the week on a strong note, with its shares rising almost 8% on Friday due largely to demand from cloud-services providers.
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares roared to life early in the week, and held their gains after the Chinese e-commerce and Internet leader replaced its chief financial officer. Macquarie Research analyst Ellie Jiang also gave Alibaba (BABA) high marks, saying that the company is building a "strong moat" around its merchant services business.
- As more companies are starting to plan on their workers returning to the office to some degree next year, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Meta Platforms said its employees will have the option to continue working remotely for three to five months after the company re-opens workplaces on Jan. 31.
- Meta also said it has opened up its virtual reality Horizon Worlds to adults 18 years and older in the United States and Canada. The game space had previously been in an invitation-only beta phase.
- A large cloud looming over Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was lifted, when the company reached a deal to keep Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube and YouTube TV on the streaming TV platform's devices. Roku (ROKU) shares climbed 19% in reaction to the deal.
- Speaking of streaming TV...NBC Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) said that "most" Universal movie titles will be available on the Peacock streaming TV service 45 days after appearing in theaters.
- If you had never heard of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) at the start of the week, you probably had by its end. That's because the company, which makes software used in public warning and safety systems, announced the surprise departure of CEO David Meredith, and then watched its shares plummet by 45% in one day as a result.
- It wouldn't have been a regular week without something from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said recent channel checks suggest that iPhone demand is well beyond supply levels, and Apple (AAPL) won a stay of injunction in its ongoing dispute with Fortnite developer Epic Games.