Hagerty stock jumps 13% after State Farm reiterates stake
Dec. 10, 2021 4:40 PM ETHagerty, Inc. (HGTY), HGTY.WSLMND, ROOTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) stock roars up 13% on Friday trading, after State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance discloses holding a 64.6% stake in the A shares in the company that insures classic and enthusiast vehicles. Hagerty warrants (NYSE:HGTY.WS) shot up 19%. The amount matches the number of shares and warrants that State Farm's stake disclosed in Hagerty's 8-K filing submitted on Dec 8.
- State Farm's ownership total ownership stake in Hagerty (HGTY) amount to 17.2%. In today's filing, State Farm acquired the shares and warrants in the company for investment purposes and "furtherance of a strategic relationship" between the two companies.
- For its first six sessions as a publicly traded company, Hagerty (HGTY) shares have surged 73%.
- The stock's surge on Friday compares with weakness in the insure-tech segment. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), the company that started with apartment renters' insurance and has since expanded into pet and auto policies, dropped 7.1%. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), which offers auto, homeowners and renters' insurance, slid 4.3% in the last session of the week.
- In the past five sessions, Hagerty (HGTY) rises 8.9%, while Root (ROOT) gained 4.7% and Lemonade rose 3.0% as seen in the chart below.
- Hagerty (HGTY) started trading on Dec. 3, after it combined with SPAC Aldel Financial.
This was corrected on 12/12/2021 at 5:17 PM. Corrects headline and State Farm's stake in Hagerty in the first and second bullets.