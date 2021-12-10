Hot Stocks: Cannabis stocks dip; MESA struggles with recovery; M&A news boosts EPAY, RRD; EVBG plunges
Dec. 10, 2021 5:54 PM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC), MESACRON, GRWG, TLRY, HYFM, EVBG, EPAY, RRD, YOLO, POTXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- A rally into the close allowed the major averages to finish comfortably in the green on Friday. One sector not feeling the buzz: cannabis stocks. Marijuana-related names suffered a second day of selling as the space struggles to come off of recent lows.
- Friday's sector-wide slide included declines in Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM).
- Elsewhere in the market, Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) lost nearly half its value following the unexpected departure of its chief executive. Meanwhile, Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) plunged to a new low after reporting a surprise loss in its latest quarter.
- Friday had its share of winners as well. This category included Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), which spiked on reports it could be looking for a takeover suitor.
- In other M&A-related news, R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) pushed to another new high as the bidding war to take the company private continued to heat up.
Sector In Focus
- Cannabis stocks finished off the week with a whimper, as a decline on Friday added to selling pressure seen the day before. This retreat reversed some of the gains posted earlier in the week, as the sector looked to bounce off of recent lows.
- Worries about valuation and the timeline for eventual U.S. legalization have weighed on the space. This was underlined by Wells Fargo earlier this week, with the firm initiating coverage of the industry with a spate of neutral-to-bearish opinions.
- Wells Fargo gave GrowGeneration (GRWG) and Hydrofarm (HYFM) an Equal Weight rating. Meanwhile, analyst Chris Carey issued an Underweight opinion for Canopy Growth (CGC).
- The uninspiring sector view had little impact in the moment. Cannabis ETFs, like AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) and the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX), both finished higher on Wednesday in the immediate wake of the Wells Fargo note.
- However, shares of cannabis firms lost ground on Thursday and continued to decline in Friday's trading. POTX dropped about 3.5% on the last day of the week, while YOLO slid nearly 3%
- With the most recent retreat, both ETFs remained just off 52-week lows reached earlier this month.
- Among individual stocks, Canopy Growth (CGC) was among the most notable losers on Friday. It dropped about 6%.
- Meanwhile, Cronos Group (CRON) and GrowGeneration (GRWG) both retreated around 5%. Tilray (TLRY) and Hydrofarm (HYFM) each posted a decline of about 3.5%.
Standout Gainer
- The prospect of a potential merger deal sent Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) sharply higher. The stock jumped nearly 19% on reports that the manager of payments and invoices is considering a possible sale.
- According to Bloomberg, the firm has engaged a bank to evaluate its options.
- EPAY gained $8.35 on the session to close at $53.05. The stock had plunged in May around the release of its quarterly report. With Friday's advance, and gains posted during mid-October, EPAY has now reversed those losses.
- Friday represented the stock's highest close since January.
Standout Loser
- Everbridge (EVBG) plunged 45% following the sudden departure of its chief executive. Worries surrounding the leadership disruption and a sense that the company faces slowing growth led to the share-price bloodbath.
- The public-warning technology company said that CEO David Meredith would leave his management role and give up his board seat. The firm gave no explanation for the surprise departure.
- In his place, CFO Patrick Brickley and Chief Revenue Officer Vernon Irvin will serve as co-CEOs until a permanent successor is named.
- At the same time, the company issued a disappointing forecast for 2022. The combination of the leadership shakeup and the soft guidance led to a wave of analyst downgrades, including reduced ratings from J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Securities.
- EVBG closed Friday's trading at $63, a decline of $52.37 on the session. After trading in a broad range for most of the year, EVBG has been losing ground lately. The stock is down about 53% over the past month, although that also includes Friday's precipitous drop.
Notable New High
- A continuing takeover fight drove R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) to another 52-week high on Friday, as a revised offer from one of the suiters sparked another 3% advance.
- RRD investor Chatham Asset Management raised its offer to buy the industrial printing firm, increasing the purchase price to $10.85 per share. Chatham already owns just under 15% of RRD's stock.
- The sweetened offer followed news earlier in the week that RRD had accepted an upgraded bid from Atlas Holdings. That deal is valued at $10.35 per share.
- RRD climbed 37 cents on Friday to finish at $11.12 -- more than 2% above the revised Chatham bid. The closing level also sits about 7% above the $10.35 buyout price contemplated in the Atlas deal.
- During the session, RRD touched an intraday 52-week high of $11.15.
Notable New Low
- Mesa Air Group (MESA) reported a loss for its latest quarter, surprising analysts who had expected the airline to report a profit. Revenue also missed expectations, despite 21% growth from last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA dropped from last year, falling to $25.8M compared to $44.6M last year.
- The company faced a spike in expenses during the quarter, including added costs for maintenance and pilot training. MESA also struggled with a tight labor market and fluctuating prices caused by supply chain issues.
- Reviewing the results, management complained about the uncertain travel environment, saying that "the rapid contraction and expansion of demand" caused by COVID and an uneven post-pandemic recovery has "been taxing for the industry" and has caused "a difficult year."
- Given these headwinds, MESA CEO Jonathan Ornstein concluded that "exiting COVID is proving to be more challenging than entering it."
- MESA plummeted 19% on Friday to close at $5.72. Earlier in the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $5.31 before bouncing back slightly.
- MESA rocketed to a 52-week high of $17.40 early in the year amid hope of a rapid recovery from the depths of the pandemic. Signs of a choppier reopening process have weighed on the stock since.
- Shares have lost about two-thirds of their value from that peak.
