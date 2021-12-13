New medical chief at NeoGenomics' liquid biopsy subsidiary, Inivata
Dec. 13, 2021 2:15 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) announces the appointment of David Eberhard MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited.
- David will report to President Clive Morris and will oversee the clinical and strategic development of Inivata's liquid biopsy tests with a particular focus on its RaDaR assay for the detection of minimal residual disease.
- David is a seasoned healthcare executive, bringing over 20 years' experience in the R&D of oncology therapeutics, biomarkers and diagnostics.
- He joins NeoGenomics from Illumina, where he served as Senior Medical Director, Oncology, and was responsible for providing clinical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership to build the corporate and public presence of a new and rapidly growing medical oncology group.