European stocks advance amid focus on central bank policy meetings
Dec. 13, 2021 4:00 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.19%.
- Germany +0.70%. November wholesale price index (WPI) +1.3% M/M vs +1.6% prior. WPI rose +16.6% Y/Y vs. prior year's reading of +15.2%.
- France +0.17%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose by 0.4%, led by gain in miners as the price of iron ore jumped on expectations that China will move to increase stimulus next year.
- Investor focus is on monetary policy decisions expected to be taken by the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan this week.
- It comes amid a growing focus on high inflation and how central bankers will react.
- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to speed up stimulus withdrawal and perhaps open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes in 2022 if price pressures stay near a four-decade peak.
- The ECB is set to halve the amount of assets it buys each month from April, according to a Reuters poll.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.49%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.34%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%.
- European futures edge higher. FTSE +0.11%; CAC +0.31%; DAX +0.76% and EURO STOXX +0.12%.