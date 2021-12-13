Ionic Brands announces senior leadership change

Dec. 13, 2021 5:33 AM ETIonic Brands Corp. (IONKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Ionic Brands (OTCPK:IONKF) announces new additions to its senior management team, serial entrepreneurial Christian Vara joins as Chief Operating Officer and experienced cannabis veteran David Croom becomes permanent Chief Financial Officer.

  • A seasoned veteran, Mr. Vara has built, purchased and sold businesses across a variety of verticals. Mr. Vara's operational experience stems from close to twenty years in the vending industry where Mr. Vara purchased a Massachusetts based tobacco wholesale and vending company, and pioneered growth to more than $20 million in annual sales until a successful sale.

  • Mr. Croom has held senior financial executive roles as well as entrepreneurial early-stage management positions in a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, high tech and business services.

  • Mr. Daniel Devlin, former interim CFO and Chief Operating Officer has decided to retire after a very successful career as an entrepreneur.

  • Ms Nicole Rusaw, a Canadian resident, is departing as Chief Financial Officer primarily due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and many cross-border challenges. However has agreed to assist the company as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition with the company's new CFO, Mr. David Croom. Mr. Devlin, who has been working part-time since July, will also provide consulting services to the company as needed.

  • The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP (MGO) as its new auditor effective December 8, 2021.This follows the Company's prior filing on October 7, 2021 announcing the resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP Chartered Accountants as its former auditor.

