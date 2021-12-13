Novozymes, Saipem collaborate to create a more sustainable CO2 capture
Dec. 13, 2021 5:57 AM ETNovozymes A/S (NVZMY), NVZMFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) and Saipem, an advanced technological and engineering platform for safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants, have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of innovative solutions for enzymatic carbon capture.
- The partnership will develop new biotech solutions aimed at carbon capture through enzymes innovation, providing both environmental and financial benefits while accelerating the battle against climate change.
- Saipem's expertise in CO2 capture and storage technologies and Novozymes' cutting-edge enzymes solutions, the two companies will make the enzymatic carbon capture process highly competitive on the market of traditional amine processes.