Novozymes, Saipem collaborate to create a more sustainable CO2 capture

Dec. 13, 2021 5:57 AM ETNovozymes A/S (NVZMY), NVZMFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) and Saipem, an advanced technological and engineering platform for safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants, have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of innovative solutions for enzymatic carbon capture.
  • The partnership will develop new biotech solutions aimed at carbon capture through enzymes innovation, providing both environmental and financial benefits while accelerating the battle against climate change.
  • Saipem's expertise in CO2 capture and storage technologies and Novozymes' cutting-edge enzymes solutions, the two companies will make the enzymatic carbon capture process highly competitive on the market of traditional amine processes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.