Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones fall at the close as yields dip ahead of Fed meeting
Dec. 13, 2021 4:03 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor42 Comments
- The stock market finishes at session lows as investors move from risk to the safe-haven equities and also to Treasury bonds, pushing yields sharply lower.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.4% performs the worst with most of the megacaps down and Tesla off about 5%.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.9% and Dow (DJI) -0.9% are also down.
- Seven of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Energy at the bottom. Real Estate and Utilities lead.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 7 basis points to 1.42%.
- The FOMC meeting starts tomorrow, with the decision, press conference and new dot plot coming Wednesday. Wall Street now expects the announcement of a faster taper after a more hawkish tone from chief Jay Powell.
- As long as "the Fed doesn’t provide a materially hawkish surprise this Wednesday (something that’s possible but unlikely) stocks can rally into yearend on momentum, even if valuations are again stretched," Kinsale Trading says. "But avoiding a debt ceiling showdown, Omicron further confirming that the world will just learn to 'live' with COVID, and continued solid economic data doesn’t change this future reality as we turn our focus to 2022."
- "That reality is the Fed is removing accommodation, perhaps aggressively, and every major global central bank (with the lone exception of the Bank of Japan) will be reducing QE or hiking rates in 2022. Point being, the nearly two-year-plus support of global central banks for stocks (ad assets more broadly) is ending. So, while a Fed decision this week that meets expectations could lead to a Santa rally into year end, the bottom line is we all need to brace for more volatility in 2022."
- Among active stocks, Moderna is the biggest S&P gainer amid an overall gain in the Healthcare sector as Europe prepares for an Omicron wave.