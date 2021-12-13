Novartis' Kymriah shows strong responses in high-risk patients with follicular lymphoma
Dec. 13, 2021 6:21 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) demonstrated strong efficacy in high-risk patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) in Phase II ELARA study.
- High and durable responses were seen in the overall population in which 94 patients were evaluable for efficacy with a median follow-up of approx. 17 months.
- The complete response rate (CRR) was 69% (95% CI, 60-78), overall response rate (ORR) was 86%, 12-month progression-free survival (PFS) was 67% and nine-month durability of response (DOR) was 76%.
- For patients who had a complete response (CR), 12-month PFS was 86% and the estimated DOR rate was 87%.
- The safety profile of Kymriah continued to reflect the remarkable results seen in earlier analyses; no high-grade cytokine release syndrome was reported within 8 weeks post-infusion and no new safety signals were identified.
- The results were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.
- Earlier, NVS reported that its Scemblix showed sustained response rate in chronic myeloid leukemia patients.
