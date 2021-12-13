Ryan Specialty to acquire Keystone Risk Partners; terms undisclosed
- Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain Keystone Risk Partners, LLC assets based in Media, PA.
- Keystone generated ~$8 million of revenue for the 12 months ended November 30, 2021.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty: “Keystone brings new talent to Ryan Specialty allowing us to expand our offerings to our retail broker and agent trading partners facilitating access to alternative risk capital. We are very excited to welcome the team of Keystone into the Ryan Specialty family and look forward to developing our alternative risk strategy together.”
- The acquisition is expected to close later this month, subject to the completion of certain closing conditions.