SPX Flow to be acquired by Lone Star Funds for $3.8B

Dec. 13, 2021

  • SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.8B.
  • The purchase price represents a premium of nearly 40% over SPX Flow's closing stock price on July 16.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 1H 2022, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals, including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, as well as SPX Flow shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.
  • The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, SPX Flow will become a privately held company and SPX Flows shares will no longer trade on The New York Stock Exchange.
  • As a condition to the transaction, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately.
  • Shares are down 0.15% PM.
