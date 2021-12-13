Bristol Myers Squibb raises dividend by 10% to $0.54, announces $15B buyback
Dec. 13, 2021 7:13 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor126 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declares $0.54/share quarterly dividend, 10.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.49.
- Forward yield 3.83%
- Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 7; ex-div Jan. 6.
- The board also authorized the repurchase of an additional $15B of the company’s common stock, bringing the total outstanding share repurchase authorization to $15.2B.
- “With significant free cash flow of $45 billion to $50 billion expected between 2021 and 2023, investment in business development continues to be a key priority for the company in driving innovation and sustained growth as we return capital to shareholders through the dividend increase and expanded share repurchase authorization. We remain committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating and reducing our debt,” said Giovanni Caforio, board chair and chief executive officer.