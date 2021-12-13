Sweetgreen attracts a wave of bull ratings after quiet period expires

  • Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is attracting positive ratings after the expiration of the quiet period on the restaurant stock.
  • So far this morning, JPMorgan (Overweight, price target $36), Goldman Sachs (Buy, $48 PT), Cowen (Outperform), Oppenheimer (Outperform, $41 PT), RBC Capital Markets (Outperform, $40 PT), Morgan Stanley ($Overweight, $39 PT) are all in with bull ratings.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Dan Garber thinks Sweetgreen (SG) is leading growth in the salad/bowl category and has a long runway for development.
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles: "Our confidence in SG's 38% 2022-25E revenue growth is largely a function of 25% annual net restaurant growth, which is aided by growing Millennial & Gen Z demand for sustainability & digital. SG is a COVID-19 recovery story & we categorize our estimates for a rebound in sales volumes to 2019 levels in 2022 + adj EBITDA virtually breakeven in 2023 as somewhere between realistic to conservative."
  • Sweetgreen (SG) closed on Friday at $31.94 vs. the IPO pricing level of $28 and high mark of $56.20.
