Jackson Financial to repurchase $125M shares from Prudential and Athene

Dec. 13, 2021 7:10 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)PUKBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) as part of its previously disclosed $300M share repurchase program, has signed agreements to repurchase Class A common stock from Prudential plc (PUK) and Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 1A. (Athene) for a total purchase price of~ $125M.
  • The company is repurchasing a total of 2,242,516 shares of its Class A common stock from Prudential and a total of 1,134,767 shares of its Class A common stock from Athene.
  • The company's total share repurchases now stands at ~$185M under the share repurchase program.
