Ryder to acquire Whiplash for about $480 million in cash
Dec. 13, 2021 7:07 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: SA News Team
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) entered an agreement to acquire Whiplash, a leading national omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services provider, for approximately $480 million in cash.
- "Acquisition to expand Ryder’s e-fulfillment network; add proven technology and operating platform, in a strategic move to advance capabilities in high-growth e-commerce and omnichannel segments".
The transaction is accretive to shareholders and is expected to add approximately $480 million in gross revenue to Ryder’s (R) supply chain solutions business segment in 2022 and provide incremental growth to Ryder’s earnings in 2022.
Ryder and Whiplash expect to complete the transaction in late December 2021 or early January 2022, subject to the satisfaction of antitrust approvals and customary closing conditions.