Ares Management closes direct lending fund with commitments of $8B
Dec. 13, 2021 7:27 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)BAMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) holds the final closing of Ares Senior Direct Lending Fund II with total equity commitments of ~$8B, significantly higher than its initial target of $4.5 B and more than 2.6 times the size of its 2018 predecessor fund of $3B.
- SDL II provides directly originated senior secured loans to middle market companies primarily in North America. It has committed more than 30% of its investable capital base across a portfolio of 70 companies.
- The fund seeks to invest in companies with a strong competitive position in their markets, with experienced management teams and strong free cash flow characteristics.
- Including anticipated leverage, the total capital base for SDL II is expected to be~$14B. SDL II. Together with the recently announced final close of Ares Private Credit Solutions II at $5.1B in October, the fundraising brings the total commingled fund capital raised by the Ares U.S. direct lending team for the second vintages of these two flagship fund families to over $19B, including anticipated leverage.
