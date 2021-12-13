Ares Management closes direct lending fund with commitments of $8B

Dec. 13, 2021 7:27 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)BAMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) holds the final closing of Ares Senior Direct Lending Fund II with total equity commitments of ~$8B, significantly higher than its initial target of $4.5 B and more than 2.6 times the size of its 2018 predecessor fund of $3B.
  • SDL II provides directly originated senior secured loans to middle market companies primarily in North America. It has committed more than 30% of its investable capital base across a portfolio of 70 companies.
  • The fund seeks to invest in companies with a strong competitive position in their markets, with experienced management teams and strong free cash flow characteristics.
  • Including anticipated leverage, the total capital base for SDL II is expected to be~$14B. SDL II. Together with the recently announced final close of Ares Private Credit Solutions II at $5.1B in October, the fundraising brings the total commingled fund capital raised by the Ares U.S. direct lending team for the second vintages of these two flagship fund families to over $19B, including anticipated leverage.
  • Previously (Dec. 8), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) sees raising more than $15B for impact fund
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.