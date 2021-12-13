Post holdings proposes debt offering
Dec. 13, 2021 7:32 AM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) plans to commence a private offering of $350.0M in aggregate principal amount of the company’s 5.50% senior notes due 2029.
- The notes are being offered as additional notes under an existing indenture pursuant to which the company previously issued $750.0M in aggregate principal amount of the company’s 5.50% senior notes due 2029.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include, among other things, share repurchases, financing acquisitions, retiring existing debt, capital expenditures and working capital.