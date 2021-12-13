Iron Mountain Information to offer $500M of senior notes
Dec. 13, 2021 7:38 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Iron Mountain Information Management , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) to offer a private placement of a total of $500M aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2032
- The Notes will be pari passu with all existing and future senior indebtedness of the Company and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and the Company’s other subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund, in part, the acquisition of ITRenew and pay related fees and expenses.
- Recently, the company signed 20MW lease with existing Fortune 100 customer.