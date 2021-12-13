Xos team up with Merchants Fleet to grow EV portfolio
Dec. 13, 2021 7:53 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) announced a strategic partnership with Merchants Fleet.
- The partnership will enable Merchants Fleet to continue to expand its offering of electric fleet vehicles with an intent to buy EV step vans from Xos.
- The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet in 2022.
- The new commitment to purchase Xos EVs moves Merchants Fleet closer to 50% electrification of mobility fleet portfolio by 2025, 50% electrification of its managed fleet portfolio by 2030.
- As part of its 'Electrify Fleet' initiative, the company has also launched a comprehensive Adopt EV program, designed to help guide businesses through each step of the fleet electrification process.