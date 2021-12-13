Bio-Path presents data from Phase 2 prexigebersen study in AML at ASH 2021

Dec. 13, 2021 7:58 AM ETBio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) announces the safety and preliminary efficacy data of its Phase 2 study of prexigebersen (BP1001) in patients with high-risk and relapsed/refractory (r/r) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
  • The primary objective of the study is to assess whether prexigebersen + decitabine + venetoclax provides higher response rates than decitabine + venetoclax in AML patients and whether prexigebersen + decitabine provides higher response rates than decitabine alone in AML patients.
  • Six patients were treated with at least one cycle of prexigebersen + decitabine combination therapy. Adverse events (AEs) were generally consistent with those expected with decitabine and/or AML.
  • 50% had a response, including two de novo patients (33%) who achieved a CRi (complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery) and one secondary AML patient (17%) who achieved a partial remission (PR).
  • Six patients were treated with at least one cycle of prexigebersen + decitabine + venetoclax combination therapy.
  • AEs were generally consistent with decitabine and venetoclax treatment and/or for AML.
  • Four patients (67%) achieved a complete remission (CR)/CRi/morphological leukemia free state (n=1/2/1) and one (17%) achieved a PR.
  • The preliminary efficacy data are compelling and show that prexigebersen -based combination therapy was not only safely administered to high-risk and r/r AML patients, but also demonstrated encouraging efficacy signals.
